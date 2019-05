Hurling is in a great place according to Tipp sharpshooter Jason Forde.

Tipp face Clare on Sunday in Cusack Park Ennis, in their third game of the Munster Senior hurling championship.

They’ve put last years failed Munster campaign firmly behind them, with 2 wins under their belts so far.

9 years after he last won the All Ireland title with the team Liam Sheedy is back in charge, and Tipp forward Jason Forde says fitness levels have certainly increased since Sheedy’s last time as manager.