Tipp lay down marker for Munster Championship

Tipperary’s win on day one of the Munster senior hurling championship was a reflection of the strength of their panel.

That’s according to manager Liam Sheedy who’s men came away from Pairc Ui Chaoimh with a 2-28 to 1-24 win over Cork.

An early goal from Seamus Callanan and a second half goal from John McGrath cemented the victory for the Premier.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Liam Sheedy said he was thrilled….

Meanwhile, Cork manager John Meyler says Tipp outclassed Cork in all areas…

Clare edged Waterford by 1-20 to 22 points at Walsh Park.

Galway got the better of Carlow on a scoreline of 1-24 to 1-18 in round one of the Leinster senior hurling championship at Pearse Stadium.