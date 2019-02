Old rivals Tipperary and Kilkenny lock horns in the National Hurling League this weekend.

Both sides were beaten last weekend – Tipp by just a single point away to Wexford while the Cats went down by 9 points to All Ireland champions Limerick.

Tipp FM analyst and former Tipp player and manager Ken Hogan says both sides will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Sunday’s game in Semple Stadium will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.