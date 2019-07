Tipperary U20 hurlers will find out their Munster final opponents tonight.

Cork and Clare battle it out tonight in the second semi final of the Championship at Pairc Ui Rinn.

The Premier will meet the winners in 2 weeks time, thanks to a convincing 22 point win over Waterford at Semple Stadium last night.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill says either side will be tough opposition…