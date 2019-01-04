Tipp aiming to reach Munster Hurling League final

The Munster Hurling League is the perfect opportunity for Tipperary to blood new players.

Last year, Limerick were victorious in the competition and Seamus Flanagan made his mark on manager John Kiely.

Flanagan subsequently went on to start throughout the league and championship for the Treaty side.

Tipperary face Kerry in the Munster Hurling League tomorrow afternoon – a win for Tipperary would secure a spot in the final next week.

Tipp FM Sport’s Stephen Gleeson says there’s an exciting week of action in store…

Throw in in McDonagh Park in Nenagh is at 2pm tomorrow afternoon.