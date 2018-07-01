Supporters advised to arrive early to Semple Stadium

Semple Stadium hosts the Munster Senior Hurling Championship final today at 2

It’s a repeat of last years final as Cork go in search of 2 in a row, while for Clare they’ll be hoping to claim the title for the first time since 1998

A capacity crowd is expected in Thurles so supporters are being advised to arrive early.

County board secretary Tim Floyd says there will be plenty of carparking available..

Then At 4 O’Clock, attention turns to Croke Park where Kilkenny stand in the way of Galway claiming their 3rd Leinster Senior Hurling Championship