Tipp manager Liam Sheedy isn’t getting carried away following his side’s victory over Cork last weekend.

The Premier are facing into a must win game against Dublin if they’re to reach the League semi finals.

Liam Sheedy has praised the efforts of his team, but says it’s still early days.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium on Saturday is at 4:30