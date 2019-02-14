Sheedy hoping injury worries will ease

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy is looking forward to welcoming a number of injured players back to the panel over the coming weeks.

Some of the shorter term injury concerns are expected to be fit before the end of the league; however Tipp will be operating without the likes of Michael Cahill and Billy McCarthy for the foreseeable future.

It’s thought that Brendan Maher’s recovery has progressed well, and the Borrisoleigh man is expected to be available for the latter stages of the league.

Tipp face Wexford on Sunday in Round 3 of the National Hurling League.

Sheedy says their numbers are depleted – and that worsened against Limerick.

Throw in at Wexford Park on Sunday is at 2pm, and there’ll be love coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.