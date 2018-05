Sean Treacys edged a nail biting West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Final in Golden this afternoon.

Extra time was needed to separate them from Cashel King Cormacs in Cashel.

At the end of normal time it was Treacys 0-19 Cashel 1-16

Sean Treacys eventually came out on top on a scoreline of 0-27 to 1-18 at the end of extra time.

After the game Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson caught up with a delighted Ollie Carr who paid tribute to a great team performance.