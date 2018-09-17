Sars victorious in second SHC playoff game

Thurles Sarsfields won the second game of the three match playoff in the county senior hurling championship between the Sars, Drom & Inch and Upperchurch Drombane.

The 3 way playoff of the 4 team group is a result of Carrick Swans giving a walkover to Sarsfields last April in the county championship.

Upperchurch and Drom Inch drew last Tuesday night with Thurles Sarsfields due to play Drom on Wednesday night.

Last night in Holycross in front of a packed venue Sarsfields went in 1-14 to 1-7 ahead at the break and despite Upperchurch drawing level in the second half Sarsfields pushed ahead and won on a 1-27 to 3-16 scoreline.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Sarsfields selector Andy Ryan said they were relieved to come away with the win after another hard fought game