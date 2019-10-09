Pressure mounts on players in county senior hurling championship

Toomevara go into next Saturday’s County Senior Hurling quarter final on the back of a tough game against Mullinahone last weekend which went to extra-time.

Clonoulty were also taken to extra-time in their preliminary quarter final against Loughmore Castleiney – however they have an additional day to recover as they don’t play until next Sunday.

However JJ Kennedy of the Westside Column says while rest and recovery is vital momentum is also important.

Toomevara face Kiladangan on Saturday at 1.45 in Cloughjordan while Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs meet in Templetuohy at 4 o’clock on Sunday afternoon.