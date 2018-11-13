New sponsor to be announced for Tipperary hurling team

Tipperary GAA are set to announce Teneo as their new sponsors for the 2019 season.
The company’s Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly hails from Portroe, and is a brother of Tipperary TD Alan Kelly.
Tipp manager Liam Sheedy, another Portroe native, says building a strong backroom team and panel will be key to success in 2019.
Full statement from Tipperary GAA:
Tipperary GAA is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with Teneo, the world’s leading global CEO advisory firm to become its lead sponsor. The sponsorship takes effect from 1 January 2019 and incorporates the county’s hurling and football teams, from minors through to seniors.
Commenting on the sponsorship agreement, Tipperary GAA Chairman John Devane said, “Tipperary County Board is delighted to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Teneo. Teneo is the world’s leading CEO advisory firm and has strong links to our county, with its Chairman, CEO and co-founder Declan Kelly being a proud Tipperary native and longtime private supporter of Tipperary GAA initiatives in the last several years. He is a lifelong friend of Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy, both of whom come from Portroe, and we thank him for taking on this important new leadership role on behalf of the Premier County.”
“The ability to tap into the strategic talents of one of the world’s leading advisory firms will be hugely beneficial. Teneo’s partnership will assist us to further Tipperary GAA both, on and off the field, and to create sustainable support and structures to encourage participation at all levels and imbed a culture of excellence. Teneo will be much more than a jersey sponsor and very much a strategic partner.”
“We have long sought to cultivate a strong relationship with our Diaspora and this double commitment reflects very positively on Tipperary GAA. We thank Declan and Teneo for this and look forward to working with them as we move into the 2019 season and in the years ahead,” he concluded.
Separate to the sponsorship commitment, Declan Kelly has agreed to establish and chair a Commercial Board that will support the ongoing strategic development of the Tipperary senior hurling team under Liam’s management.
Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm and has over 700 employees and 18 offices around the world. The firm’s Irish operations are based in Dublin where Teneo has over 80 employees advising many leading Irish companies across corporate communications and reputation management, brand strategy and marketing communications, sports and entertainment sponsorship, and digital strategy and communications.
Meanwhile, Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy has announced a 40 strong pre-season training panel which is as follows;
Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
Michael Breen – Ballina
Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
Robert Byrne – Portroe
Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch
Willie Connors – Kiladangan
Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs
Colin English – Fr. Sheehy’s
Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
Jason Forde – Silvermines
Tom Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
Conor Hammersley – Clonoulty-Rossmore
Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha
Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Seamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel
Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
Donagh Maher – Burgess
Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha
Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
Mark McCarthy – Toomevara
Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Jamie Moloney – Drom & Inch
Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
Sean O’Brien – Newport
Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule
John O’Dwyer – Killenaule
Killian O’Dwyer – Killenaule
Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore
Jason Ryan – Toomevara
David Sweeney – Kiladangan