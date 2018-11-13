New sponsor to be announced for Tipperary hurling team

Tipperary GAA are set to announce Teneo as their new sponsors for the 2019 season.

The company’s Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly hails from Portroe, and is a brother of Tipperary TD Alan Kelly.

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy, another Portroe native, says building a strong backroom team and panel will be key to success in 2019.

We’ll have full coverage on this from Liam Sheedy and the County Board on Tipp Today tomorrow morning from 9am.

*****

Full statement from Tipperary GAA:

Tipperary GAA is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with Teneo, the world’s leading global CEO advisory firm to become its lead sponsor. The sponsorship takes effect from 1 January 2019 and incorporates the county’s hurling and football teams, from minors through to seniors.

Commenting on the sponsorship agreement, Tipperary GAA Chairman John Devane said, “Tipperary County Board is delighted to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Teneo. Teneo is the world’s leading CEO advisory firm and has strong links to our county, with its Chairman, CEO and co-founder Declan Kelly being a proud Tipperary native and longtime private supporter of Tipperary GAA initiatives in the last several years. He is a lifelong friend of Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy, both of whom come from Portroe, and we thank him for taking on this important new leadership role on behalf of the Premier County.”

“The ability to tap into the strategic talents of one of the world’s leading advisory firms will be hugely beneficial. Teneo’s partnership will assist us to further Tipperary GAA both, on and off the field, and to create sustainable support and structures to encourage participation at all levels and imbed a culture of excellence. Teneo will be much more than a jersey sponsor and very much a strategic partner.”

“We have long sought to cultivate a strong relationship with our Diaspora and this double commitment reflects very positively on Tipperary GAA. We thank Declan and Teneo for this and look forward to working with them as we move into the 2019 season and in the years ahead,” he concluded.

Separate to the sponsorship commitment, Declan Kelly has agreed to establish and chair a Commercial Board that will support the ongoing strategic development of the Tipperary senior hurling team under Liam’s management.

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm and has over 700 employees and 18 offices around the world. The firm’s Irish operations are based in Dublin where Teneo has over 80 employees advising many leading Irish companies across corporate communications and reputation management, brand strategy and marketing communications, sports and entertainment sponsorship, and digital strategy and communications.

Meanwhile, Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy has announced a 40 strong pre-season training panel which is as follows;

Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

Michael Breen – Ballina

Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

Robert Byrne – Portroe

Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch

Willie Connors – Kiladangan

Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

Colin English – Fr. Sheehy’s

Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

Jason Forde – Silvermines

Tom Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

Conor Hammersley – Clonoulty-Rossmore

Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Seamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel

Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

Donagh Maher – Burgess

Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

Mark McCarthy – Toomevara

Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Jamie Moloney – Drom & Inch

Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

Sean O’Brien – Newport

Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule

John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

Killian O’Dwyer – Killenaule

Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore

Jason Ryan – Toomevara

David Sweeney – Kiladangan