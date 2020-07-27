Nenagh off to impressive start

Nenagh Éire Óg opened up their County Senior Hurling Championship campaign with a comprehensive victory over Holycross – Ballycahill.

1-19 to 0-11 the final score last evening.

Tipp FM analyst Denis Kelly said Nenagh Éire Óg were impressive.

“They showed their class – the game was probably more or less over 5 or 10 minutes into the second half.”

“They’re going to be a tough team if they can build on this because in other years they’ve been hurling well early doors and when it comes to the final stages they maybe fall off the horse a little bit.”

“So that’s the challenge for them now – but I know John Brennan and Noel Moloney will be drilling that into them and it’s only day 1 so a few more hurdles to pass yet.”

Yesterday’s other game in Group 2 saw Clonoulty/Rossmore beat Eire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 2-18 to 0-16

In Group 4 Toomevara and reigning champions Borris-Ileigh finished all square 1-18 to 0-21

Upperchurch-Drombane were 0-21 to 16 winners over Burgess.

The results from yesterday’s action in the Seamus O’Riain Cup

“Group 1”

Killenaule 0-23 Cashel King Cormacs 1-17

“Group 2”

Portroe 0-22 Kildangan 0-14

Thurles Sarsfields 1-24 Lorrha-Dorrha 1-20