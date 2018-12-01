Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels into U21 B hurling final

A Conor Bowe injury time point secured a win for Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels over Newport in the first of the Tipperary U21 B hurling semi finals

It was a tightly fought match in Dolla with the Mid Tipp side trailing by just 2 points at the break 07- to 2-03 and it was point for point in the second half with the sides level in the closing stages before it ended Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels 0-17 Newport 2-10.

Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels now advance to the final where they will meet the winners of tomorow’s clash between Cappawhite and Carrick Davins.