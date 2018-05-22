Michael Ryan to break media silence on Tipp FM

Tipp senior hurling manager Michael Ryan will this morning do his first interview since the Premiers defeat to Limerick at the weekend.

He declined to speak to the media in the wake of Sunday’s game at the Gaelic Grounds.

However he will be a guest on Tipp Today this morning here on Tipp FM.

The management teams decision not to take questions after the Limerick game drew much comment from pundits and fans alike.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM former players Paddy Stapleton and James Woodlock felt Michael Ryan should have faced the many questions posed by the defeat.

James Woodlock says showing a united front may have been a better option.