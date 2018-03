Noel McGrath may miss the rest of the National Hurling League, according to Tipp manager Michael Ryan.

He picked up a thumb injury against Wexford two weeks ago, and didn’t feature in Tipp’s 3 point win over Cork yesterday – but he won’t need surgery.

However, it’s not all bad news as John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer has rejoined the panel.

Michael Ryan says he’s a joy to watch in training…