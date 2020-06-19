Local clubs preparing for return to competitive action

GAA clubs across the Premier are getting ready to make a welcome return to action.

The impact of Covid-19 means the club campaign will have to be compressed into a shorter than usual timeframe.

Cashel Senior Hurling manager TJ Connolly says they started preparations in early January with everyone eager for action.

However he told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson that the return has to be done in a safe way.

“It’s going to be extra busy because you have to make sure all the structures are in place to keep everybody safe and make sure everything is right.”

“That’s probably foremost to everybody’s thoughts – that everybody is healthy. Because it’s not just the players on the pitch – you’re going home to your family, home to your grandmother, home to some relative that may have an underlying condition or some player might have an underlying condition.”