Liam Cahill steps down as Tipp U20 Manager

Tipperary hurling legend Liam Cahill has stepped down as manager of the Tipp under 20 side.

It comes as speculation continues to mount that he is set to be unveiled as the new Waterford senior hurling manager.

The Ballingarry native, working alongside Mikey Bevans, has had a glittering spell in charge of Tipp at underage level winning the minor title in 2016 before adding the Under 21 crown last year and following up by managing Tipp to the Under 20 title this year.

The Tipperary County Board released a statement saying that Cahill has stepped down from his role as manager.

Speaking today to Tipp FM former Tipp star and Tipp FM analyst James Woodlock say Liam will be a huge loss.

