Kilkenny legend expecting a close All Ireland final

Tipperary and Kilkenny will name their teams this evening ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling final.

Cillian Buckley is being tipped to get the nod to start in the Kilkenny midfield while Richie Hogan is expected to shake off a knee issue to take his place in the forwards.

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy must choose between Seamus Kennedy and James Barry in his defence.

Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh thinks the sides are well matched

Throw-in is at 3.30 on Sunday in Croke Park.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the All Ireland final is in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.

And don’t forget tonight from 7:30pm Tipp FM will have an Up for the Match special from LIT Thurles where our panel of guests will discuss Sunday’s big game.