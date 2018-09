There were victories for Thurles Sarsfields, Shannon Rovers and Borrisokane in their respective County Intermediate hurling Quarter Finals yesterday.

Sars overcame Golden Kilfeakle by 2-19 to 12 points in Dundrum

While Shannon Rovers defeated Drom & Inch 2-13 to 14 points.

Moneygall lost out to Borrisokane meanwhile, 2-19 to 1-19.