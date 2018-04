North Senior Hurling Championship

Burgess defeated Templederry on a score of 1-21 to 0-12.

South Senior Hurling semi-final in the Clonmel Sportsfield

Mullinahone 2-16 Balingarry 0-10

The North Tipperary IHC semi-final went to extra time after it finished all square at 15 points apiece between Ballinahinch and Shannon Rovers

Ballinahinch eventually running out 2 point winners 21 to 19.