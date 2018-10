Clonoulty Rossmore will fancy their chances in the County Senior Hurling final according to former Tipp star Ken Hogan.

They West champions go up against Nenagh Éire Óg in the battle for the Dan Breen Cup on Sunday week.

Clonoulty saw off Toomevara in the semi-final while Nenagh ended the hopes of defending champions Thurles Sarsfields.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM former player and manager Ken Hogan said there will be huge interest in the final.