High praise for Jake Morris following draw against Cork

Youth and experience got Tipperary over the line with a point on Sunday.

They came back from 9 points down at the half time to secure a draw against Cork at Semple Stadium.

John McGrath received the man of the match award – but it was Nenagh Eire Og’s Jake Morris who scored the equaliser for Tipperary in the dying moments of the game.

He’d only just been sprung from the bench into the action – where he effectively changed the course of the Premier’s season.

Speaking to Tipp FM sport after the game, manager Michael Ryan praised the efforts of the team in the second half…