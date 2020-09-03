Heffernan: Nenagh Éire Óg aiming to deliver strong performance on Saturday

Nenagh Éire Óg will be focusing on their own performance going into the County Senior Hurling semi-final this weekend.

They go up against Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after their quarter-final victory last weekend Barry Heffernan said they will be looking to deliver this weekend.

“All we’ve been talking about is performance and work rate. We can’t control what other teams are saying or other people are saying about us.”

“All we can control is make sure that we go out next Saturday and get in our hooks and blocks and work as hard as we can. And after that then the result isn’t in our hands – we can only control our performance.”

Both County Senior Hurling semi-finals will be live on Tipp FM this weekend in association with Martin O’Dwyer, Family Butchers, at Friar St, Cashel.