Toomevara qualified for the quarterfinals as they defeated an Eoin Kelly inspired Mullinahone 1-24 to 2-19 at Cashel.

Goals from Kelly and Mikey O’Shea had edged the south side into the driving seat before Mark McCarthy burst through late in extra time to fire home the all important goal for the Greyhounds.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game Toomevara manager Denis Kelly said they were delighted to be through to the next round.