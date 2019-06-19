Demand for Munster final tickets causes service to crash

GAA fans have been venting their frustration over difficulties accessing a booking website for Munster hurling final tickets.

At 8am this morning, terrace tickets for Tipperary and Limerick’s clash on the 30th of June went on sale.

However, some fans on Twitter say they can’t access tickets.ie.

Tickets for the City end terrace which was allocated for Limerick fans are now sold out online.

It’s also caused long queues outside Centra and Supervalu stores as their ticketing systems also went down.

Just terrace tickets are available on public sale, while stand tickets are being sold through clubs.