Davy Fitz downplays Wexford’s chances ahead of Tipp clash

Davy Fitzgerald says Wexford know they’ll be up against it when they meet Tipperary in the All Ireland semi final on Sunday.

The sides clash in Croke Park in the second of the two semi finals – on Saturday night Kilkenny meet reigning champions Limerick.

Davy Fitz says he’s under no illusions about the threat Tipperary post on Sunday, having emerged victorious in all but one game this season.

He says that Tipperary know how to win…

Throw in on Sunday is at 3:30 in Croke Park.

