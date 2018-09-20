County Senior Hurling Quarter Final draw

The draws for the County Senior Hurling Quarter Finals have been made.

Toomevara will face Drom and Inch on Saturday the 29th of September in Nenagh at 2.30pm as part of a double header.

The other game in Nenagh sees reigning county champions Thurles Sarsfields take on newly crowned North champions Kilruane MacDonagh’s at 4pm.

The following day, September 30th, in another double header Kiladangan play Clonoulty Rossmore in Dolla at 2pm.

While the 3:30pm throw in there is yet to be decided – it will see the Winner of Tuesday Night’s preliminary Quarter Final between Loughmore Castleiney and Killenaule take on Nenagh Eire Og.