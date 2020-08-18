County hurling quarter final draw produces mouth-watering ties

The quarter-finals are set for the county senior hurling championship following last nights draw.

County champions Borrisoleigh go up against rivals Drom and Inch, Clonoulty Rossmore face Loughmore-Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields play Nenagh Éire Óg and Kiladangan will meet Toomevara.

In the relegation semi-finals, Moycarkey Borris will play Burgess and Éire Óg Annacarty will meet Roscrea.

All those games will take place the weekend after next.

The quarter-finals for the Seamus O’Riain were also drawn last night.

Those games see Thurles Sarsfields B face Killenaule, Templederry play Lorrha, Newport go up against Silvermines while Carrick Swans will meet south rivals Mullinahone.

In the Intermediate championship, the quarter finals see Borrisokane play Boherlahan/Dualla, Ballybacon/Grange face Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Moyne/Templetouhy go up against Moneygall and Gortnahoe Glengoole will meet Ballinahinch.