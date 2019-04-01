Clonoulty Rossmore off to winning start in West championship

Reigning County and West Senior Hurling champions Clonoulty Rossmore got this year’s west campaign off to a winning start with a comprehensive 1-27 to 1-16 win against Cashel King Cormacs at Dundrum yesterday afternoon.

Last years Dan Breen cup winners set down a marker as they moved into an early lead and held the advantage until the break going in 0-14 to 0-10 up.

Cashel lost key player Eoghan Connolly to a leg injury and faced an uphill struggle in the second half against a Clonoulty side with Timmy Hammersley on form as he hit 1-16 in total.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game Clonoulty Rossmore manager Paddy Bourke said they were thrilled to get back to winning ways.

In the South Senior Hurling Championship Ballingarry just edged out St Mary’s by 1-13 to 15 points.