Clonoulty players buying into training paying off

Clonoulty Rossmore will be hoping they can overcome their underdogs tag as they face Nenagh Eire og in the County Senior Hurling final this weekend.

It’s their first time in the final since 2011 – when they lost out to Drom & Inch.

Their last county title was won in 1997, while Nenagh haven’t won since 1995.

Clonoulty were crowned West Champions this year and manager John Devane says his players have really come on board.

The county senior hurling final throws in at 3.30 in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

