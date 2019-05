Tipperary are hoping momentum will carry over from last weekends win over Cork as they get ready to face Waterford on Sunday.

Neither of the sides progressed from the Munster championship last year, with both looking for redemption.

The Premier have already put points on the board with an impressive victory in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

However, the Déise are yet to get up and running.

Waterford manager Pauric Fanning says the championship is wide open…