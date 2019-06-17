Bonner & Barrett likely to miss Munster final

Bonner Maher and Cathal Barrett are unlikely to play in the Munster Senior Hurling Final.

That’s according to manager Liam Sheedy who says that of the two injuries Bonner’s looks particularly serious.

The half-forward had to be stretchered from the field just before half time, while corner back Barrett went off injured just before that.

Liam Sheedy says while it’s unfortunate – it will give others an opportunity to play.

Meanwhile, former Tipp captain Ger Redser O’Grady says no matter how bad the injury, he’s sure Bonner will be back better than ever.