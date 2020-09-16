West v South in Intermediate football final

The Intermediate Football decider is one of a number of county finals down for decision this weekend.

Saturday’s game is a battle between the South and West Divisions as Grangemockler – Ballyneale go up against Rockwell Rovers.

Willie Wallace is a selector with Grangemockler – Ballyneale – he says it’s been a tough year with the impact of Covid-19.

“It’s obviously a difficult year – difficult for everyone.”

“The team is challenging on two fronts – on the Junior Hurling and the Intermediate Football. It’s obviously condensed but the lads have just got on with it.”

“We’ve a young enough squad – most of the lads are doubling up on both codes and a lot of them involved with the Under 21s and the Minors. It’s been hectic for everyone but we’re at the latter stages so hopefully everyone can give one last push and get over the line.”

Throw-in at the Clonmel Sportsfield is at 4.15 on Saturday afternoon and we’ll have regular updates here on Tipp FM.