Tipp name side to face Waterford in Munster Minor opener

Tipperary take on Waterford in the Munster Minor Football Championship tomorrow evening.
Sean Treacy Park in Tipp Town is the venue for the Phase 1 Round 1 clash.
Manager Matt Doherty has named his starting 15 which will be captained by Kyle Shelly of Moycarkey Borris.
Throw-in on Wednesday evening is at 6.45.
The Tipperary team lines out as follows;
1. James Griffin – Upperchurch-Drombane
2. Christy McDonagh – Cahir
3. Tadhg Condon – Clonmel Commercials
4. Emmet Butler – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
5. James Armstrong – Thurles Sarsfields
6. Donagh Hickey – Arravale Rovers
7. Conor Shanahan – Inane Rovers
8. Paddy Creedon (Vice-Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields
9. Tom Tobin – Rosegreen
10. Luke Seacy – Inane Rovers
11. Ben Comerford – Grangemockler-Ballyneale
12. Dara King – Ballina
13. Liam McCormack – Thurles Sarsfields
14. Kyle Shelly (Capt.) – Moycarkey-Borris
15. Eoin McCarthy – Clonmel Commercials