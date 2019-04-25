Tipp minor footballers look forward to re-match with Clare

Tipp Minor football captain Kyle Shelly is delighted to progress in the Munster football championship.

The minors drew 0-10 a piece last night in Sean Treacy Park in Tipp town with Limerick and now will play Clare in the phase one final on May 7th for the Darrel Darcy cup.

The winner of that cup will then progress to phase two of the Munster championship where Cork and Kerry come into the equation.

Minor panel captain Kyle Shelly scored 0-7 for his side last night against Limerick.

After the game the Moycarkey Borris star told Tipp FM Sport they are looking forward to continuing their journey