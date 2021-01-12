Tipp footballers want to dine at the top table

Competing with the top teams on a regular basis is the target for the Tipp senior footballers according to Premier stalwart Brian Fox.

The Éire Óg man was a member of last year’s Munster final winning side and says Tipp need to build on that success.

While the players haven’t met up yet for group training sessions due to Covid-19 restrictions Brian says the squad is eager to get back into action.

“I know it was a very short turnaround but is suppose with the momentum that we gained from winning a Munster and being in an All Ireland semi-final fella’s are only itching to get back at it and to improve on last year.”

“Promise is huge for Tipperary football – we really need to aim to get out of Division 3 and be up competing in Division 2 and Division 1 because if you’re up there you’re competing against the top teams and you’re getting better experience in general coming into Championship so you can be competing at the latter end of the Championship every year.”

“That’s where we want to be.”