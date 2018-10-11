Tipp footballers to learn Munster championship opponents

GAA supporters will be able to start planning their 2019 summer calendar tonight when the draws are made for the provincial football championships.

Cork and Kerry will be kept apart in the Munster football semis with Liam Kearns Tpperary joining Clare, Limerick and Waterford in awaiting a draw for the quarters.

New Mayo boss James Horan faces a trip to New York in the Connacht quarters while Galway will go London.

2018 semi-finalists Dublin, Laois, Carlow and Longford will advance straight to the quarter-finals in Leinster Football.

The first two teams drawn in Ulster football will face a preliminary round.