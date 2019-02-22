Tipp footballers hoping to continue with winning ways

Tipp football coach Shane Stapleton is delighted the Tipp players are now finding their groove and showing how well they can perform.

The footballers travel up to play Armagh this Sunday and will face a strong home side managed by former All Ireland winning centre back Kieran McGeeney.

Liam Kearns Tipp side went down to Meath in their opening game before taking a point off Fermanagh and then beating Donegal last time out in Thurles.

Coach Shane Stapleton says the Tipp players are now performing at a higher level and and it’s encouraging to see the players taking more responsibility on the field

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm