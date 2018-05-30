Tipp can expect tough opposition in qualifiers

Tipp’s footballers have a nervous wait for the draw for the second round of qualifiers.

A number of Division 1 teams found themselves in the first round – which take place on June 9th and 10th – having come up short in early provincial games.

Tyrone, Mayo, or Cavan could all make for tough opposition, should they come through their respective matches in the first round.

Following their below par performance against Cork in the Munster semi final, Liam Kearns says they now have time to reflect and regroup…