Tipp aiming for Munster Minor final spot

Tipp head into tonight’s Munster Minor Football Championship semi final against Clare high in confidence.

Matt O’Doherty’s charges have had some mixed fortune so far in the Munster championship – suffering a heavy defeat to Kerry in their opening game.

But they bounced back for a hard fought victory against Limerick, and following it up with a win over Waterford almost 2 weeks ago.

Shane Stapleton, senior selector, says Tipp will be looking to have another crack off Kerry in the final…

Throw in in Semple Stadium is at 7pm, and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with Paul Jenkins and Shane Stapleton.

Cork take on Kerry in the other semi final, in Austin Stack Park Tralee at the same time.