Stapleton: Young guns to play a big part for Tipp footballers

The resumption of Tipperary’s senior football campaign is coming into clear view.

The panel was officially named yesterday ahead of the first of two remaining Division 3 League fixtures against Offaly in Thurles this Sunday afternoon.

After another League clash with Leitrim, Tipp’s attentions will turn to Clare in the Munster Quarter Finals on November 1st.

The squad features nine Clonmel Commercials clubmen and two from county runners up Loughmore-Castleiney, including Conor Ryan.

Former Tipperary senior selector Shane Stapleton says there are many young prospects to look out for in this shortened campaign.

“From the younger age profile you have the likes of Jack Harney, Rian Quigley and Sean O’Connor – they had a good League campaign at the start of the year and were really hitting form. We’re looking forward to them having a good run with Tipp in the Championship.”

“Conor Ryan I suppose then is a new addition to the panel – very successful and high scoring season with Loughmore so well deserved.”

“The four of these will hopefully play a big role in this winter’s action.”