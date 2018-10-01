Senior football championship down to the final four

Clonmel Commercials beat Kilsheelan 0-17 to 0-4 at Munroe yesterday while the John Evans coached Ardfinnan defeated south rivals Ballyporeen 0-22 to 0-9 at Cahir.

The semi-finals will take place on October 14th

Moyle Rovers go up against Clonmel Commercials in Cahir at 4 o’clock while Ardfinnan will face Loughmore Castleiney in Holycross at 2pm.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after yesterday’s win over Kilsheelan, the Clonmel Commercials manager Charlie McGeever said he was pleased with his sides win over their south rivals.