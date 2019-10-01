Moyles Rovers relief after advancing to last eight

Reigning champions Moyle Rovers are focused on their County Senior Football semi-final after a tough last eight battle at the weekend.

They didn’t have things their own way against a dogged Cahir side who hammered home two early goals to give the champions plenty to ponder.

However with Shane Foley and Liam Boland kicking points to keep the scoreboard ticking, the Powerstown Lisronagh side eventually earned a semi final berth with a 1-13 to 3-4 victory.

Afterwards, Moyle Rovers manager, Niall Fitzgerald spoke of his relief at advancing to a semi final in three weeks time.