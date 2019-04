Tipp minor football manager Matt O’Doherty has named his team to face Limerick in their crunch Munster Championship tie with Limerick.

There are two changes to the side which started the last two rounds with Rory Collins from Moyle Rovers and Jimmy Mullen of Drom & Inch both introduced into the attack.

A win for Tipperary on Wednesday evening would set up a Phase 1 final meeting with Clare – the winner of which will go into Phase 2 with Cork and Kerry.

Throw in at Sean Treacy Park is at 7pm.