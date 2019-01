Round 1 of the Mid Tipp football minor championships sees Drom & Inch face Moycarkey Borris in the A championship.

Throw-in is at 2pm in the Ragg.

Then at 3pm Thurles Sarsfields go up against Upperchurch Drombane in the Outside field.

In the Mid Tipp Minor B football championship Loughmore Castleiney play Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels in Castleiney at 2pm.

At the same time, Gortnahoe welcome Holycross Ballycahill to Gortnahoe.