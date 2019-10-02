Mid-teams lock horns in football quarter-final

The action turns to football this evening as the remaining county senior football quarter final takes place under lights in Littleton at 8pm.

Dual Mid Tipp senior clubs JK Brackens and Upperchurch Drombane go head to head to secure the last place on offer in the county semi finals.

So far Clonmel Commercials, Moyle Rovers and Loughmore Castleiney have secured their place in the last four of the prestigious competition.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport, County board football chair Barry O’Brien said both sides are in with a shout in this one.