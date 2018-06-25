Kearns staying put

Tipp football boss Liam Kearns says he will be remaining at the helm for the forthcoming season.

The Premier bowed out of the 2018 Championship on Saturday with defeat to Mayo at Semple Stadium.

Tipp played quality ball for 50 minutes of the game but lost their momentum when Mayo found the back of the net 18 minutes into the second half and Stephen Rochford’s side scored a further 7 points with reply for the remainder of the game.

It ended Mayo 1-19 Tipp 1 -11.

Players now return to club action and Kearns says they will regroup later in the year.