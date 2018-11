Former Tipperary footballer George Hannigan has tipped two newcomers to Liam Kearns’ squad to be able to adapt well.

Paul Maher and Paudie Feehan are two notable names added for the 2019 season, having made the switch from the hurling set up.

Both players were on the fringes of Michael Ryan’s hurling panel last year.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM last night, Shannon Rovers’ George Hannigan said they could have a headstart on some of the other new names…