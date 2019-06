Tipperary’s Under 20 footballers get their Munster campaign underway next week.

Tom McGlinchey’s side face Limerick in Semple Stadium this night week in the provincial quarter final.

The winners will face Kerry in the semi-finals.

Tommy Toomey is part of the backroom team with the Under 20s.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM he said there’s a good mixture on the panel.